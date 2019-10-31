The Youngest Royals
23 stories since

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared Their Adorable Halloween Nickname for Son Archie!

Archie's big cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte were seen shopping for Halloween costumes with mom Kate Middleton recently

By Stephanie Petit
October 31, 2019 03:07 PM

Happy Halloween from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their “little pumpkin!”

The royal couple celebrated the holiday on Instagram by sharing a photo from their tour of New Zealand last fall, when they visited Courtenay Creative to see how the training facility for the screen and creative industries provides young people with programs to excel in the film industry. In the snap, Meghan and Harry are surrounded by ornately dressed characters.

And in the caption, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their adorable (and holiday appropriate) nickname for their 5-month-old son Archie!

“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!” they wrote.

Press Association via AP Images
Story Continues Below
Skip
The Youngest Royals
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition
5/16/2019
Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!
5/17/2019
Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5/16/2019
Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?
5/27/2019
Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour
6/3/2019
Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?
6/7/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Royal Tours — Ahead of Archie's Africa Tour!
6/27/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Royal Hand-Me-Down! Archie Will Wear Same Christening Robe as Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis
7/5/2019
How Archie's Royal Christening Differs from Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis' Ceremonies
7/6/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Let Loose on the Polo Field During Family Playdate
7/10/2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Carside Snack Break During Polo Match 'Showed Real Life'
7/11/2019
Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!
7/21/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'
8/14/2019
Royal Name Game! Find Out Which Royal Family Member Is Inspiring the Most Baby Names
8/29/2019
Will Princess Charlotte Use Her Royal Title at School? Here's What She'll Be Called by Teachers
9/3/2019
Meghan Markle Reveals She Just Took 5-Month-Old Archie to His First Playgroup: ‘He Loved It’
10/15/2019
The Queen’s Dressmaker Reveals Royal Christening Gown Was Hand-Dyed in Tea!
10/27/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared Their Adorable Halloween Nickname for Son Archie!
10/31/2019

RELATED: ‘Family Is Going to Be Very Important’ for Meghan Markle Around the Holidays, Says Source

Of course, Archie also has another cute moniker — during their recent visit to Africa, Archie made his first-ever royal outing to meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

Prince Harry, Archie and Meghan Markle
PA Wire/PA Images
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Archie’s big cousins will also be celebrating Halloween. Kate Middleton stepped out in Norfolk earlier this month, making the short journey to her local Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids.

Spotted in the Halloween clothing aisle of the Kings Lynn Hardwick superstore, Kate, who was with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, even stopped to chat to some fellow shoppers.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the Halloween section.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.