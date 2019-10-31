Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared Their Adorable Halloween Nickname for Son Archie!

Happy Halloween from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their “little pumpkin!”

The royal couple celebrated the holiday on Instagram by sharing a photo from their tour of New Zealand last fall, when they visited Courtenay Creative to see how the training facility for the screen and creative industries provides young people with programs to excel in the film industry. In the snap, Meghan and Harry are surrounded by ornately dressed characters.

And in the caption, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their adorable (and holiday appropriate) nickname for their 5-month-old son Archie!

“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin 🎃) to yours!” they wrote.

Of course, Archie also has another cute moniker — during their recent visit to Africa, Archie made his first-ever royal outing to meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

In video from the visit, Meghan is heard calling her son “Bubba.”

“Say hello! Hello, hi,” she says, then realizes he’s drooling. “Oh, Bubba!” Luckily, dad Prince Harry was ready to catch the dribble.

Archie’s big cousins will also be celebrating Halloween. Kate Middleton stepped out in Norfolk earlier this month, making the short journey to her local Sainsbury’s supermarket to buy Halloween costumes for her kids.

Spotted in the Halloween clothing aisle of the Kings Lynn Hardwick superstore, Kate, who was with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the time, even stopped to chat to some fellow shoppers.

Local Kathy Whittaker spotted the royal mom browsing the Halloween section.

“I didn’t see what she actually bought. The lady that told me she was there had children with her and she said Kate was asking her children what they were going to be for Halloween,” Whittaker said, according to several U.K newspapers. “I think she bought some Halloween bits for her kids, but I don’t know what.”