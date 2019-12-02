Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Shared How They're Celebrating the '12 Days of Christmas'

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are combining two traditions this holiday season: their monthly highlighting of worthwhile causes on Instagram and the “12 Days of Christmas”!

The royal couple shared a new post to their joint Instagram page on the first day of December, announcing the organizations they will follow for the month that fall under the umbrella theme of caring for those in need.

“Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year,” they captioned a collage of photos from the charities.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, chose to highlight Centrepoint, a charity focused on combating homelessness of which Prince William is patron, taking over the role from the siblings’ late mother, Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex also made sure to include a nod to her roots, featuring the Los Angeles Mission, which helps the homeless in her hometown (and where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides).

The causes include the donation collectors Salvation Army UK, supporters of armed forces families Scotty’s Little Soldiers and food bank Trussell Trust.

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” the couple wrote. “It’s an important time of year to help those around you who may be less fortunate, or who would appreciate even the smallest act of kindness.”

This year, it’ll be a non-royal Christmas for Meghan, Harry and their nearly 7-month-old son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced they are skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”