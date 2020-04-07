Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Gave New Insight into Son Archie's 'Action' Name

Image zoom Toby Melville/WireImage

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they had named their son Archie Harrison, it was an unexpected choice. Now, the name of their new foundation provides some insight.

Harry and Meghan’s future organization, which has not yet been launched, will be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who turns 1 on May 6. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explain how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’ ” the couple said. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

Archie is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll of Scotland was also an ancestor of Princess Diana’s. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

The name Archie has shot to the top of popularity charts, taking a top spot for baby boy names in 2019, according to Nameberry. But Archie was on the rise even before its royal connection. The name dropped from the Top 1,000 list in the U.S. back in the late 1980s, but it returned to the list for the first time in 2018 as one of the fastest-rising names in popularity. However, Archie has been a Top 100 name in England since 2000.

Image zoom Gayle King; Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty. Inset: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Gayle King, who was one of the guests at Meghan’s star-studded N.Y.C. baby shower in February 2019, shared her opinion on the royal couple’s name choice shortly after Archie’s birth — and speculated on a deeper meaning.

“Arch means connection or something I read,” the CBS This Morning host said. “They picked a great name. They picked what works for them. But I loved it.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

The confirmation of their new foundation comes after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, recently shuttered their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues,” the couple shared in their final Sussex Royal post on March 30.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, Meghan and Harry “are positive about the future” in America, a royal source previously told PEOPLE. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

The couple flew with baby Archie down from their home on Vancouver Island in Canada to California before flights were restricted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now settling into life in the L.A. area with their 11-month-old son and practicing social distancing.