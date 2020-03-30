Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced the End of Their Sussex Royal Instagram

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going dark on Instagram.

The couple shared their last post on their joint @SussexRoyal Instagram page on Monday — one day before they will officially step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

They will no longer use Instagram under the @SussexRoyal handle or update their website, SussexRoyal.com. Although they will be inactive, “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for the couple stated on Monday.

In a caption on their final Instagram post, the couple wrote: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues.

“Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

“Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

The pair launched @SussexRoyal in April 2019, marking one of the first steps in establishing a separate office from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation,” the spokesperson said.

As was previously agreed upon with the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website. “For now, there will be no additional information on their next steps,” said the spokesperson.

While Meghan and Harry retain their titles, they will not actively use HRH (“His/Her Royal Highness”). Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession to the British throne — and 10-month-old son Archie remains one spot behind him.

The Sussex Royal Foundation — the charitable organization Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, started after breaking away from the Royal Foundation, which they previously headed alongside Prince William and Kate — has begun their “winding-up process,” according to the spokesperson. However, they plan to continue supporting their patronages.

And Travalyst, Harry’s environmental tourism initiative launched in September, is in the process of becoming an independent non-profit organization based in the U.K.

Catherine St. Laurent will start her role as both chief of staff and executive director of their new non-profit organization in the beginning of April, says the spokesperson.

Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on enquiries related to Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition, “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” according to today’s statement.

The couple’s communications will be managed for the time being by U.S. agency Sunshine Sachs, who were initially engaged to do communications support for Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to James Holt in the U.K.

Meghan and Harry moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE. They are in Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown — with son Archie. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source said. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”