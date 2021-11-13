The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met some of the 10,000 refugees during their visit on Thursday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lead Afghan Refugee Kids in Song in Surprise Visit to Army Base

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said "Tashakur" as they led young Afghan students in a version of a children's song as they met refugees on their recent visit to an army base.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the Dari Persian language spoken by much of Afghanistan as they met women and children who call Task Force Liberty at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, their temporary home.

And, as they toured a classroom where the students had been learning "Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes" to help with their English, Harry and Meghan led the children in singing the song, said to be one of the kids' favorites.

The couple had asked to meet the guests during their visit to the base on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Credit: SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty

In one stop at a classroom, Harry and Meghan saw how the youngsters were learning conversational English, including the English words for colors, by using markers.

The excited kids were eager to practice their new skills by saying phrases like "Nice to meet you."

Meghan Markle Credit: SSgt Jake Carter/Task Force Liberty

When the couple asked staff about common terms in Dari, they left every interaction with children and adults alike saying "Tashakur," which means "Thank you."