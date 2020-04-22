Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Isolating in New Home with Archie: 'They Haven't Had Any Visitors'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now made a trio of deliveries for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity in Los Angeles that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their visits on Easter (and again on April 15 and 17) marked the first time the Duke and Duchess have been spotted since their move to L.A. from Canada in March after announcing their departure from royal life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Isolating in their new home with their son, Archie, who turns 1 on May 6, “they only leave their house for charity work,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

“They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the source adds.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Delivering Food in L.A. amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

The new parents are using their quiet time at home in a secluded compound in L.A. to connect as a family of three and find ways to support others.

“Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, told PEOPLE. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them.

Image zoom Toby Melville/WireImage

Meghan recently led a Zoom call with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen, with whom she collaborated for a charity cookbook in 2018, and Harry video-chatted with parents and others involved with one of his longstanding charities, WellChild, which provides care for ill children in the U.K.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Day-to-day life is all about “morale,” Harry said during the candid call. “If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control, and all of a sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”