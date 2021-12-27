"It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Honor Desmond Tutu with Emotional Message: 'He Held Our Son Archie'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to human rights activist and anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu in a personal message following the death of the South African civil rights icon on Sunday at the age of 90.

"Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity, and his joyful spirit. He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world. It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa – 'Arch and The Arch' he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence. He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all," they shared.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex memorably introduced their young son Archie, who was almost 5 months old at the time, to the Nobel Peace Prize winner and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, in Sept. 2019 during the couple's royal tour of South Africa. The outing marked Archie's first official engagement.

Ahead of the anticipated meeting, the couple posted several clips with Archie on the way to meet Archbishop Tutu on their Instagram Stories on their now-defunct Sussex Royal account.

"Arch meets Archie!" they captioned one photo.

During the meeting, the royal couple had a lively laughter-filled chat with Archbishop Tutu and Thandeka, where Meghan revealed that Archie is "an old soul."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry, Meghan Markle their son Archie meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Credit: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

After the outing, the couple posted a sweet black-and-white shot of Archie on their Instagram, alongside the caption: "Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!" – The Duke and Duchess.

The family of three was given a few gifts from Archbishop Tutu following the outing, including poignant photos of Archie's late grandmother Princess Diana and children's books (Children of God Storybook Bible and Desmond and the Mean Word, both penned by the Archbishop, and a children's songbook).

Duke and Duchess of Sussex The Duke and Duchess of Sussex along with their son Archie meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at their legacy foundation in Cape Town | Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire/PA Images

Harry previously met Archbishop Tutu during a Nov. 2015 tour of South Africa, when the royal presented him with an honor in recognition of his services to U.K. communities and international peace.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Archbishop Desmond Tutu | Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire/PA Images

Following the death of Tutu, Queen Elizabeth also released a statement.

"I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world," she said.