Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hit Instagram Milestone at the Same Time as Kate and William

The Sussexes and the Cambridges have reached a major social media milestone.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s SussexRoyal Instagram account and Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s KensingtonRoyal page have surpassed a whopping 11 million followers. As of Wednesday, the Sussexes’ page edged out their relatives with nearly 11,040,000. Kate and William are slightly trailing with around 11,031,000 followers.

While the couples formerly shared one Instagram page, Meghan and Harry launched their separate account in April. The move was a first step to the brothers and their wives creating separate offices. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The parents to 8-month-old son Archie shattered records almost immediately. Within the first five hours and 45 minutes of being on the platform, Meghan and Harry hit 1 million followers. The milestone earned them a spot in the Guinness World Records book for the fastest time to reach that follower count, the organization said. (The record was broken in October, when Jennifer Aniston’s newly launched page hit 1 million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes.)

While Kate, 38, and William, 37, follow just under 100 pages themselves, the Sussexes refresh their follow list each month to highlight a specific cause. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, opted to follow just one account in January: the Good News Movement, a journalist-run page focused on sharing inspiring and positive stories.

While Kate never had a personal social media presence, Meghan deleted her Instagram page, Twitter account and blog before marrying Prince Harry.

“Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “However as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them.”

Meghan was once an active Instagram and Twitter user, and her number of followers shot through the roof after it was confirmed that she was dating Prince Harry in 2016.