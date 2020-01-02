Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Help Couple Struggling to Take Selfie on Hike in Canada

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their New Year with a relaxing hike during their vacation in Canada — and a surprise encounter with another couple.

The royal parents, who spent the holidays in Canada with baby Archie and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, were out for a hike on New Year’s Day when they spotted a young couple struggling to take a photo with a selfie stick.

“We noticed a group was standing nearby and they had two dogs, one of which was approaching us,” Asymina Kantorowicz told CTV News Vancouver Island.

One of the women from the group approached Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic and asked if they wanted help.

“She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us,” said Kantorowicz, who happens to be a producer for CTV News Vancouver Island. “We said sure. I didn’t see who she was at that time.”

That’s when Kantorowicz noticed a famous face in the group — Meghan’s good friend and fellow Suits star Abigail Spencer. She then realized the woman taking their photo was the Duchess of Sussex herself.

“I froze up. I actually couldn’t believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that’s when I realized Prince Harry was standing there,” Kantorowicz said. “I kept looking back and forth like, ‘Is this actually happening?'”

“In that moment the only thing I could think to say, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do,'” Kantorowicz added. “She laughed and responded with something like, ‘We’ll have to do better,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure.’ “

Meghan took a trio of photos of the couple before leaving with her group, which included Meghan’s beloved beagle Guy and the royal couple’s new pup.

“She handed the phone back and said, ‘Happy New Year!’ and we said, ‘Thanks and happy New Year!” the Victoria woman said. “Then we kind of turned to each other laughed and said, ‘Did that just happen?’ I still can’t believe it. It feels like a dream.”

Meghan and Harry previously shared that they were “spending private family time in Canada.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and son Archie Sussex Royals

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the palace said in a statement on Dec. 20. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

It continued, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Meghan and Harry shared a couple of candid photos over the holiday season, including a sweet snap of the family of three in front of a Christmas tree with baby Archie crawling towards the camera. A second photo, which was taken by Meghan over Thanksgiving, shows Harry standing in front of a serene lake with Archie in his arms.