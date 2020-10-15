Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have ‘Solo Dates’ in Montecito: ‘No One Really Bothers Them’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been making time for each other as they settle into their new community of Montecito.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at Lucky’s Steakhouse on Oct. 6, where they had a cozy date night with friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Sometimes they do solo dates,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, “and sometimes with friends.”

The laidback Santa Barbara area offers an ideal lifestyle for the couple, who had been craving a slower pace. In town, “no one really bothers them,” the source adds.

In July, Meghan and Harry moved into their new nine-bedroom home in the picturesque seaside town, which lies about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

It even came with a play structure for Archie — and plenty of outdoor space for the family. Harry recently said he can’t wait to pass along his love of rugby to his young son.

“The Montecito house feels like their home, and they couldn’t be more grateful,” says the source.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

Due to the ongoing pandemic, they have been able to spend even more time together over the past few months.

“In the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” Meghan said on Oct. 11 during a conversation with activist Malala Yousafzai for International Day of the Girl.