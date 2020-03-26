Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Left Canada and Are Now Settled in L.A.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have left Vancouver Island in Canada for the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., the source says. They are in Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative for the couple had no comment.

Although the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie had been living in Canada since announcing they were stepping back from their royal roles in January, sources told PEOPLE that they had been making plans to spend time in L.A.

Meghan, 38, has a big support system in L.A., including her mother Doria Ragland, who works as a social worker and yoga instructor, and several friends who visited the couple on Vancouver Island.

A person in their circle previously told PEOPLE that they were “looking at houses in L.A.”

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source said. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Harry’s father Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prince Charles has spoken to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to share the news of his positive coronavirus diagnosis, the palace confirms.

Charles was last with his sons William and Harry in public on March 9 at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. The event marked Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s last official royal event in the U.K. before they officially step down as senior working royals on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared messages of support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote on Instagram last week. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

On Monday, they paid tribute to healthcare workers in a post, saying: “Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.”

Meghan’s first post-royal gig was announced on Thursday. The Duchess of Sussex has provided the narration for the upcoming Disneynature documentary, Elephants, streaming on April 3 on Disney+.