Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Movie Star Moment in the Rain — See the Stunning Photo!

A little rain can’t dull Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s glow. In fact, it enhances it!

The couple made their first official joint outing since the Duchess of Sussex’s return to the U.K. at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday. The rain poured as they made their entrance, so they huddled close together under an umbrella held by Harry.

Between the flashing camera lights reflecting off the rain and the duo sharing megawatt smiles, Meghan and Prince Harry look straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster.

Meghan, 38, looked the part of a movie star in a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik. She pulled her long hair into a chic low ponytail. Prince Harry, 35, matched his wife in a navy suit and light blue tie.

They looked just as stunning from the back, with their silhouettes taking shape in front of the light.

Meghan and Harry first attended the Endeavour Fund Awards together back in 2018. The annual event honor veterans and servicemen and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their recovery from injury by taking part in sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.

Both Harry and Meghan will present an award each and the prince is set to make a speech. In recent years, they have taken part in the judging panel for the awards. They kicked off the evening by meeting the inspiring nominees and some of the key supporters of the Endeavour Fund at a reception.

Last year, Meghan showed off her baby bump — they welcomed son Archie three months later — in a bespoke outfit by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, her wedding dress designer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance marks the first of several royal duties they will fulfill in the coming days as they complete the last of their royal duties. Their final engagements will culminate on Monday when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William and Kate Middleton at a service marking Commonwealth Day in London.

The royal couple have been splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada with their son Archie as they prepare for their official royal exit at the end of the month. They are also planning to spend time in the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.