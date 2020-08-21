Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Grateful to Tyler Perry for Providing 'Safe Haven' After Royal Exit

Before settling down in their "permanent home" in Santa Barbara, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at Perry's Los Angeles estate with 1-year-old son Archie as they transitioned out of their senior royal roles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."

"With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," the source adds.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA Images

During their time in L.A. — Meghan's hometown where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides — they quietly spent their evenings at home as a family but also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE. "There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

Last month, Harry and Meghan headed 95 miles north and settled in a nine-bedroom mansion, reportedly purchased for $14 million.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The parents hope they can give Archie "as normal a life as possible" there.