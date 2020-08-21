Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Grateful to Tyler Perry for Providing 'Safe Haven' After Royal Exit
Tyler Perry helped Meghan and Prince Harry "during a complicated time," a source tells PEOPLE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't forget Tyler Perry's generosity.
Before settling down in their "permanent home" in Santa Barbara, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at Perry's Los Angeles estate with 1-year-old son Archie as they transitioned out of their senior royal roles.
"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."
"With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," the source adds.
During their time in L.A. — Meghan's hometown where her mother, Doria Ragland, still resides — they quietly spent their evenings at home as a family but also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.
"What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE. "There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."
Last month, Harry and Meghan headed 95 miles north and settled in a nine-bedroom mansion, reportedly purchased for $14 million.
The parents hope they can give Archie "as normal a life as possible" there.
"They were craving a smaller community and a slower pace," says a source close to the couple. "Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to. They feel the new house is a place of peace — and it offers inspiration to build Archewell [foundation], which they’re focused on.”