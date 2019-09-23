Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Given African Name for Son Archie — Find Out the Poignant Meaning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have their own “pillar of strength.”

Although the royal couple left son Archie with a nanny during the first stop of their royal tour of Africa — a visit to Cape Town’s Nyanga Township to take part in a workshop run by an NGO called Justice Desk, which teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety — their baby boy was top of mind. After the Duke of Duchess of Sussex gave powerful speeches, Jessica Dewhurst announced they had a “little gift” for them.

“When your beautiful boy was born you gave him the name Archie,” she said. “The name Archie means ‘bravery and strength.’ So to welcome Archie home, your family at the Justice Desk has given him the traditional South African name Ntsika. This name of Xhosa African origin means ‘pillar of strength.’ May you always be a pillar of strength for those who need you.”

And because he’s a “Justice Desk hero, he gets his little Justice Desk hoodie,” Dewhurst said, presenting the couple with a a tiny sweatshirt with the words “Be a Voice for Justice” on the back.

The family of three arrived in Cape Town Monday morning to begin a visit to South Africa, while Harry is also set to head off alone to Botswana, Angola and Malawi before being reunited with Meghan and their son.

They “are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family,” a palace source said on Sunday. “Africa holds a very special place in the Duke’s heart and he’s looking forward to sharing South Africa with the Duchess and their son.”

The program — drawn up alongside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the couple’s main charities or patronages — will “truly demonstrate the modern U.K.-Africa partnership in action. It’s a busy program – which is four countries in ten days. And obviously, we have an extra special small passenger to make things a little more lively.”

“The couple hopes to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult to schedule because he is 5 months old,” a royal source previously told PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry opened up about their first royal tour as a family of three in a sweet post on his joint Instagram account with Meghan.

“In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me,” he wrote. “Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you.”

The royal went on to share that he has another reason for looking forward to the journey.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” he wrote, signing the note “The Duke.”