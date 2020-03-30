Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gave a Huge Clue to Their New Life in Last-Ever Sussex Royal Post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they’re saying goodbye to their Instagram page as simply “Harry and Meghan.”

Ahead of their official exit as working members of the royal family on Tuesday, the couple posted their final post on their joint @SussexRoyal page.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they said in a Monday post. “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

They signed the post with just their first names: “Harry and Meghan.”

The couple have previously signed their Instagram posts or attributed quotes to themselves using their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, including the Jan. 8 post announcing their intention to step back as senior members of the royal family.

And in a Jan. 15 post announcing the location of the 2022 Invictus Games, a quote from Prince Harry was signed “The Duke of Sussex.”

RELATED: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Days in L.A.

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

Last month during an appearance at the Travalyst working summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, the Duke of Sussex asked to by introduced by his name only before he gave a few remarks at the event.

“He wants to say a few words to kick start the day and he’s made it clear that we are all just to call him ‘Harry,’ ” event host Ayesha Hazarika said. “So, ladies and gentlemen please give a big Scottish welcome to Harry.”

Image zoom Prince Harry Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

As was previously agreed upon with the Royal Family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website — or the term “royal” in any capacity.

While Meghan and Harry retain their titles, they will not actively use HRH (“His/Her Royal Highness”). Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession to the British throne — and 10-month-old son Archie remains one spot behind him.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Spend Next Few Months ‘Focusing on Their Family’

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will no longer use Instagram under the @SussexRoyal handle or update their website, SussexRoyal.com. Although they will be inactive, “both the Instagram account and website will remain in existence online for the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson for the couple stated on Monday.

The pair launched @SussexRoyal in April 2019, marking one of the first steps in establishing a separate office from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Meghan and Harry “will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation,” the spokesperson said.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After making a final round of appearances in the U.K. — including a reunion with members of the royal family at Commonwealth Day services — Meghan and Harry moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE. They are in Los Angeles, Meghan’s hometown, with son Archie. They have been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source said. “They will be spending time in California…He’s not looking back.”