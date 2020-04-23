Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Felt Helpless and Wanted to Contribute’ amid Coronavirus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been adhering to guidelines and isolating in their new home in L.A. with their son Archie. While they quietly spent their evenings at home as a family and haven’t had any visitors, they also wanted to find a way to help out in their new community.

“[Meghan and Harry] felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

So the couple hopped in their car on Easter (and again on April 15 and 17) to distribute meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They only leave their house for charity work,” another source tells PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry received a tour of the Project Angel Food facility before their first delivery route. “They were interested in every single person they met,” Richard Ayoub, the charity’s executive director, tells PEOPLE.

“They asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made. We talked about how the meals are medically-tailored and geared towards each client, they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and makes and they kept six feet away.”

Ahead of their official royal exit on March 31, Meghan and Harry said they were committed to sharing information and resources to help communities “navigate the uncertainty” over the coming weeks.

Harry also revealed that he’s been focusing on “family time” during isolation.

“There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ ” he said during a candid video call with one of his longstanding charities, WellChild.

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics,” added. “Inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later, there’s going to be something that you have to deal with and there’s no way you can run away from it.”