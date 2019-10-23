Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Documentary Journalist Describes Couple as 'Bruised and Vulnerable'

Despite their smiles, journalist Tom Bradby knew that “everything wasn’t entirely rosy behind the scenes” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The ITV News at Ten anchor set out to make a documentary of the couple as they toured Africa, but the film turned into a candid insight into the struggles of royal life.

“The reality I found was just a couple that seemed a bit bruised and vulnerable,” Bradby said during an interview on Good Morning America Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. airing of the documentary that debuted on Sunday in the U.K. “That was the story I found.”

He added, “I’d seen them obviously before we left and had a pretty long chat and so I formed a certain view there. And I speak to Harry relatively often and have done over the years so, as I said, I knew that things weren’t entirely brilliant behind the scenes, but it sort of built as the tour went on really.”

Bradby also spoke about how Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have strayed from the royal family’s traditional route of staying stoic in the face of hardship — a path Harry’s older brother Prince William, 37, has stuck to.

“I think some of what they were doing here was just emotional, it was just saying well this is where we’re at, and some of it was trying to do things differently,” the journalist said.

“If this documentary has an outcome, I do hope that it’s that everyone, perhaps including them, takes a really deep breath and maybe thinks really hard about how the future may play out,” he added.

After the couple announced they were taking legal action against the British tabloids, they spoke out about how negative press attention has hurt their family in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” says Prince Harry in the documentary.

Meghan shared that she hopes people will one day come to understand and focus on the love she and Harry share for one another.

“I would hope that people, the world, will get to the point where they just see us as a couple who’s in love, because I don’t wake up every day and identify as being anything other than who I’ve always been,” she told Bradby.

The royal mom continued: “It’s just, I’m Meghan and I’ve married this incredible man and this to me is just part of our love story.”