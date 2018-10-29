Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Did the Sweetest Thing for Their Littlest Fans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t forgotten the little people.

They royal couple, who are completing the last day of their epic tour Down Under, made sure to provide a sweet treat for young fans on Monday (local time).

Visiting the Maranui Café in Wellington, New Zealand, the expectant parents met youngsters from a number of mental health projects in New Zealand offering support through helplines, social media, web sites and school programs.

At Maranui Café in Wellington The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are meeting young New Zealanders supporting others in the area of mental health. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/m8bXNxnY3s — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018

When the visit concluded, Harry and Meghan (dressed down in Outland jeans, a Jac and Jack top and h a Club Monaco coat) made sure to look after their youngest fans waiting outside — they sent pastries from the café to the crowd, reports Emily Andrews of The Sun.

These gorgeous kids were waiting outside the Maranui cafe and Meghan sent an aide back into the cage to scoop up all the yummy cakes that she & Harry didn’t eat, to be given to the kids! All together now “Ahhhhhhh” 🍰 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qEBIRWiCCi — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 28, 2018

After the café stop, the couple headed to Abel Tasman National Park on the northeastern tip of New Zealand’s South Island for a conservation-focused visit.

Among the young people The Duke and Duchess met was Ezekiel Raui, one of The #QueensYoungLeaders, who after experiencing several youth suicides at his high school founded Te Kotahi, a peer-support programme led by young people. #RoyalVisitNZ pic.twitter.com/OjrRhLX2lD — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 28, 2018

The royal couple started their whirlwind 16-day tour Down Under in Sydney, with a number of day trips to other areas of the country, and kicked off the 2018 Invictus Games before spending a few days in Fiji and Tonga. They returned to Sydney for the end of the Invictus Games before heading to New Zealand to wrap their tour.