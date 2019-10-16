Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Correct Typo in Instagram Post: 'Apologies for the Hiccup!'

Even royals aren’t immune to the occasional typo!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continued their tradition of sharing inspirational quotes on their joint Instagram page this week, choosing words of wisdom from American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.”

However, their post shared Monday had a small typo: the fourth word was mistakenly spelled as “women” rather than “woman.”

The royal couple noticed their minor error and reposted the corrected quote on Wednesday, along with a message addressing the deleted initial image.

“We post inspiring words like these so you can enjoy them, remember them, and share them – all the more reason to ensure they’re accurate. We are reposting because of a typo in the previous quote card,” read the caption. “Apologies for the hiccup, and many thanks to those of you who flagged it for us! We do hope you’ll keep and share these powerful words from Maya Angelou.”

The note was signed from “the Sussex Digital Team.”

Meghan, 38, used the quote during her speech on the first day of their recent Africa tour.

“These words, used in The Duchess’ speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose,” they explained in the caption.

Angelou’s message about women standing up for themselves comes shortly after Meghan and Harry announced they were launching legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter than Meghan sent to her father as well as News UK (owner of The Sun) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

In addition to the law suits, Prince Harry lashed out against the British tabloid press for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son” in a rare statement.

The prince went on to say that he and Meghan have “continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.”