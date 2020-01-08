Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Considering Options' for Future — Including a Move to Canada, Friend Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have just returned from an idyllic break in Canada, but they are facing a new year that will see them have to work out their role and position within the royal family, according to a friend.

Author and journalist Tom Bradby, who made the emotional ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which couple opened up about their recent hardships, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “considering their options.”

“I think the truth is there is a lot going on, a lot going on within the royal family and, I don’t know, and I don’t think they know what their future is going to be and what their position is going to be,” Bradby told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

His comments come as The Sun claims that Meghan and Harry may move to Canada for a “significant portion” of the year — and may even ditch their royal titles.

“It’s no big secret in their friends that they have been considering their options in the future,” Bradby added. “I don’t ask what their plans are. They keep that pretty close to their chest and understandably so. I don’t think it’s a done deal, that would be my impression. I think there’s a lot of talking to be done, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada.”

Meghan and Harry have just returned from nearly eight weeks away in Canada with their 8-month-old son Archie. The family of three spent Thanksgiving and Christmas on Vancouver Island, where they had valuable time with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland and close friends who came to visit them at their remote vacation home.

The couple have history with the North American country, which is part of the Commonwealth, a group of nations with close ties to the Crown. Meghan called Toronto home for years while she filmed her hit USA legal drama Suits, and she was living there when she and Harry first began dating. The couple’s first public appearance together was in support of Harry’s Invictus Games in Toronto in 2017.

Bradby, who went to Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding — and Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s nuptials in 2011 — said he hopes that the two princes can patch up their differences. Today, fallout from the rift that began two years ago with Harry’s engagement to Meghan (sources say William cautioned Harry about moving too fast with the American actress) continues to ripple across the royal family

“There are lots of people, who would love there to be, including I think the brothers themselves, love them to be closer again. And with any luck that will happen. But with families, we all know stuff happens, things are said,” said Brady, who is promoting the paperback release of his thriller Secret Service.

“And also a family dispute within a family firm. You are working in a big family firm, everyone has their wishes and desires and ambitions and it they have to be balanced up and it’s very hard.”

Harry and Meghan spent Tuesday settling back into royal life, while thanking Canadians for their hospitality and support during in their recent vacation. Their visit to Canada House — the base of the High Commission of Canada to the U.K. — “was a chance to catch up and hear a bit about their visit to Canada and their holidays and their impressions,” High Commissioner Janice Charette told PEOPLE. “And also talk a bit about what they see in terms of their priorities for the next year. There are a lot of areas where they have interest which are also priorities for Canada.”

She was “thrilled” the couple had enjoyed their time in British Columbia. “The fact that they were able to be there for an extended period of time and be able to enjoy themselves without people coming and invading their space. I am thrilled about that,” she said.

On Tuesday, the couple also made a private visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which Meghan supported with her Together cookbook, to check in with the women there.