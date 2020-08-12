Since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent time in Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Bought a House & 'Settled into the Quiet Privacy' of Santa Barbara

Surprise! Santa Barbara is now home to three new — and very famous — residents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought a home in the picturesque seaside town, which lies about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirms.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year," a rep for the couple tells PEOPLE.

"They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family."

Harry and Meghan hope to raise son Archie, 1, in Santa Barbara to have "as normal a life as possible," a source told Page Six.

The family relocated to Los Angeles earlier this year after spending time in Vancouver, Canada, following their step back as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Before moving to Santa Barbara, the couple was reportedly living in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion.

Now that Harry and Meghan have moved, they will be much closer to their friend Oprah Winfrey as she owns a number of properties in the area and lives in a stunning estate located in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara.

They will also have other famous neighbors including Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

Harry and Meghan have been spotted a few times during their time in Los Angeles, photographed running errands earlier this summer sporting face masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe," a friend previously told PEOPLE of the pair's life in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The duo had also been spending time volunteering, and on Easter distributed meals to people living with critical illness through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.