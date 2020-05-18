Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Begin to Pay Back Renovation Costs of Their U.K. Home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are paying rent on Frogmore Cottage as well as a fee towards the refurbishment of the home, which they renovated at a cost of more than $3 million

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have started to pay back the cost of the refurbishment of their royal home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The couple, who moved to Los Angeles with their 1-year-old son Archie in March, previously said they would return the roughly $3 million that they received towards the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, which is on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told PEOPLE that any arrangement the couple has over the finances would not be disclosed. A spokesman for the Sussexes also declined to comment on the report and the arrangements.

The money for the renovations came from the British taxpayers by way of the Sovereign Grant. In January, Meghan and Harry shared their wish to repay the Sovereign Grant funds that were used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage following discussions with the Queen and other senior members of the royal family amid their exit from royal life.

Under an arrangement outlined in the Mail on Sunday, the couple is now paying back the money in installments at a rate that will take more than a decade. They are also reported to be paying rent on the cottage, which will continue to be theirs to use when they are in the U.K. The enhanced rent costs them around $22,000 a month.

The couple moved into Frogmore Cottage, which had been converted from accommodation for around five former staff quarters, in April last year. They were living there when their son Archie was born.

When they came to the arrangement over the way ahead, the Queen said in a statement, “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

In a separate statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Meghan and Harry — who “will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family” — said they would be repaying the money that was spent on Frogmore Cottage.