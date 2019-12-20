Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Archie Are Spending 'Private Family Time' in Canada

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (and 7-month-old son Archie!) are spreading the holiday season in the Duchess of Sussex’s old stomping grounds!

The royal couple are “spending private family time in Canada,” the palace confirmed on Friday.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” said the statement. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

It continued, “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

It was previously revealed that Meghan and Harry would take about six weeks off towards the end of the year to spend some valuable “family time” together amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also confirmed they would be skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”