Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Going on a Royal Tour of Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are off to Africa!

Just a few months after welcoming their son, Baby Archie, the couple are already making plans to embark on their next big royal tour.

According to ITV, later this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Africa and visit the countries of Angola, Malawi, and South Africa, where they will continue to carry out the legacy of Princess Diana’s humanitarian work on the continent that she loved and often spent time in.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

While visiting Malawi the royals plan to work on expanding the reach of Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity, which he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi.

The couple also plan to travel to Angola, where Princess Diana visited and famously walked through an active landmine area. The photo of Harry and Prince William‘s mother featured the princess wearing a visor and protective gear provided by charity the HALO Trust while walking through the mine area, becoming an iconic image and example of her passion for the cause.

Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry playing with children in Lesotho, Africa Kensington Palace/Twitter

Prior to visiting Angola, the palace announced that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Mine Clearance, Conservation, and Economic Development in Angola event, which is to be held at Chatham House on June 17 and sponsored by the HALO Trust.

Home to some of the world’s most important remaining wilderness, the presence of landmines in Angola continue to make the African country unsafe for local and animal inhabitants. During the Chatham House event, the prince will listen to the ‘Connecting Conservation, Sustainable Development and Mine Action’ panel conversation, as well as words by the Angolan Minister for the Environment, Hon Paula Coelho, before making his own remarks.

Harry first visited the Cuando Cubango region in southeast Angola with the HALO Trust in 2013. From this trip, Harry was able to witness the first-hand the impact of landmines affecting the civil war-torn areas.

And while the prince is sure to make a visit to these landmine areas, it is unknown if Meghan will accompany her husband due to security concerns. There is also no word on whether or not the new parents will bring Baby Archie along for the full tour.