Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Following Just 17 Instagram Accounts for a Special Reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have refreshed their exclusive Instagram following list once again!

The couple continued their tradition of rotating the accounts they follow every month, with the theme for October being “community.” After being inspired by their 10-day royal tour of Africa, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked their 9.6 million followers to suggest worthwhile people and causes related to the community theme.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry revealed the 17 accounts they chose to highlight this month.

“This month, in celebrating ‘community’, we asked you to share your favourite organisation from your neighborhood or around the world,” according to the new post. “We want to thank everyone who made a suggestion or kindly shared a positive story! We have now updated the accounts we follow for this month to reflect many of your suggestions! Thank you!”

They added, “These organisations represent the shared value of togetherness – one that The Duke and Duchess experienced so deeply while on tour in Southern Africa.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, followed several charities focused on education (such as School for Life Foundation), conservation (WildCare and The Black Mambas) and female empowerment (The Junior League).

Other accounts included donation initiatives such as Sal’s Shoes and St Kilda Mums as well as support for refugees like Border Kindness.

The new parents also chose a few organizations that they have had previous connections with such as WellChild, an organization that honors gravely sick children and their caregivers for which Harry is a patron. They also followed One25, a charity that helps sex workers by bringing them food, advice and blankets. Meghan memorably pulled out a Sharpie and wrote uplifting notes like “You are brave” and “You are strong” on bananas that were being distributed in bags of food during a visit to the organization in February.

In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed all the royal family accounts (even the Queen didn’t make the cut!) and announced that they will change their following list each month to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes.

They honored Mental Health Awareness Month in May by only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.”

In June, they celebrated Pride Month by following accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and they highlighted organizations focused on environmental conversation for July.

In August, they asked for suggestions of accounts to follow that represent “Forces for Change,” the theme of Meghan’s guest-edited issue of Vogue.

As a lead up to their tour, they followed a select group of organizations working in Africa during the month of September.