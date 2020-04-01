Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Feeling Good' and 'Positive About the Future' After L.A. Move

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

As they start their life in America, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are looking ahead.

It’s been a painful few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family as the couple made their sudden departure from their royal roles.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, “they are positive about the future,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

The couple flew with baby Archie down from their home on Vancouver Island in Canada to California earlier this month, before flights were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now settling into L.A. life with their 11-month-old son. “Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” the source adds.

Their new status begins Wednesday, as their roles as senior working members of the royal family came to an official end on March 31.

On Monday, they issued a statement on their Instagram, saying goodbye to their 11.3 million followers, but vowing that “while you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Signing the post with a simple “Harry and Meghan,” they added, “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!”

They are now working on how they can make a difference.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization,” their spokesperson said in a statement released via Buckingham Palace.