Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Are a Unit,' Says Source: 'They Lean on Each Other'

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tackle their busy royal tour in Africa together as a team, the Duke of Sussex is revealing the “private suffering” his wife has suffered behind the scenes.

In a groundbreaking statement on Tuesday, Harry lashed out against the British tabloid press for the “ruthless” treatment his wife has received “over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” he said.

While this past year has brought them much joy after the birth of their son, Archie, they’ve also been faced with difficulty. But when negative headlines pop up, Meghan and Harry pull even closer together.

“They definitely lean on each other during challenging times,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“They are a unit,” the source adds. “She’s just focusing on what she and Harry are trying to accomplish and not be distracted.”

Their teamwork has been on display during their current tour of Africa, which has seen them shine a light on issues from environmentalism to violence against women.

As their focus remains on their royal work, they are also launching legal action against the Mail on Sunday in the U.K..

“This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behaviour by British tabloid media,” Harry said in his statement. “The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question. In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he continued. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”