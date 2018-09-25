Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s First Solo Outing Styles Couldn’t Be More Different

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both aced their first official solo engagements as royals, but when it came to their style choices, they couldn’t be more different.

Both royals visited art exhibits in London for their first engagements on their own. Meghan attended the opening of a Pacific art exhibit at the Royal Academy of Art on Tuesday, while Kate visited an art exhibition on behalf of Prince Charles’ charity, In Kind Direct, in October 2011.

Kate stepped out for her first official solo engagement on short notice after Prince Charles had to fly to Saudi Arabia to pay respects to the royal family following the death of the Crown Prince. Prince William was unable to attend due to his RAF Search and Rescue commitments.

Kate stunned in a sleeveless aqua dress with silver detailing by Amanda Wakeley, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels. She wore her hair half up and half down — as she did on her wedding day just five months prior.

Meghan, who has worn a steady stream of black ensembles in recent months, chose to wear a black Givenchy dress with billowing sheer sleeves (her wedding dress designer!) and her go-to black pumps by Aquazzura for the milestone moment.

She kept her long hair straight and sleek and carried a Givenchy clutch.

When it comes to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, both women have already made a significant impact on the fashion world.

Known to favor a more low-key look than Kate, Meghan’s clearest style inspiration hails from the chic streets of Paris — in particular, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Emmanuelle Alt. Markle has called the fashion-forward Alt her “spirit animal” and revealed in an interview that her top fashion tip is to messy things up a little — the opposite of Kate’s ultra-polished style ethos. “If your outfit is on point, one thing has to be off for you to look perfect,” she told U.K’s Glamour.