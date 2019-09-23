Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Emojis Are Here to Glam Up Your Texts

Do you overuse the crown emoji and wish there was another way to elevate your text groups to royal status? Fear not: KATEMOJI and MeghanMoji have arrived.

Inspired by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, artist Cathy Yu has released two new apps featuring the royal women in emoji form. Each app contains more than 100 emoji stickers, animated emojis, and hand-letter word/phrase emojis.

MeghanMoji features some of the Duchess of Sussex’s most iconic moments, from her first kiss with Prince Harry as husband and wife to the couple cuddling under an umbrella during their tour last fall. The app also imagines some of the pair’s life behind the scenes, like practicing yoga together and sipping a glass of wine.

Meghan’s rescue dog, a beagle named Guy, also makes a few appearances, including an image of the pup wearing a blue sweater featuring the Union Jack. Prince Harry also poses with nephew Prince George, and some of Meghan’s favorite purses and shoes get their own emojis. (There’s even a few baby toys for son Archie, born on May 6!)

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty; Insets: Katemoji/Meghanmoji

Story Continues Below

Image zoom Meghan Markle Meghanmoji.com

Image zoom Meghan Markle Meghanmoji.com

KATEMOJI highlights the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite role: as a mom of three! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all make appearances, including George’s memorable moment meeting President Barack Obama in an adorable bathrobe.

Kate’s images also include memorable scenes from royal wedding in 2011 and her holding up a camera, as she has a passion for photography. There are also some imaginative shots blending her royal life with her everyday duties, like wearing a face mask as well as a tiara and pushing a shopping cart while sporting a full-length gown!

Image zoom Kate Middleton Katemoji.com

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Katemoji.com

In addition to the fun images, Yu’s designs include British phrases in her unique and modern hand-lettering — which Meghan might appreciate. After all, the Duchess of Sussex worked as a calligraphy artist after graduating from Northwestern University, even counting Dolce & Gabbana among her clients.

Image zoom Meghanmoji.com

Yu made sure to create designs that reflected the royal women’s distinct styles.

“Kate is an established fashion trendsetter. She is able to pair together high-and-low pieces that drive women to these brands which lead to sold-out styles. She’s classic and poised, with a modern take on traditional elegance,” says Yu. “With Meghan, I reviewed a plethora of images that showcased her distant fashion sense. I have been such a fan of hers since watching Suits. I was able to pull from memories of her style and consider its evolution. I was inspired by Meghan’s chic and polished look that still embodies the SoCal, laid-back attitude.”

She added, “When I sat down to put pen to paper, I set out to create hand-lettered designs that embrace the distinct styles of Kate and Meghan. I tried to capture the emotions from not only seeing the images of these amazing women, but researching what people close to them have said about their character and their causes that are close to their heart. I sketched styles that I find embody their style, their strength, and their leadership.”

KATEMOJI & MeghanMoji will be released worldwide, in more than 155 countries, on the App Store and Google Play.