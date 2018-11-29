Diana & Her Sons
23 featured stories since MORE

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are 'Not the Best of Friends' but 'Got On' Last Christmas

Simon Perry
and Monique Jessen
November 29, 2018 02:10 PM

Holidays can be a stressful time for families — royals included.

As the Cambridges and Sussexes head into Christmas, claims have swirled about tension between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

But contrary to those reports, a source tells PEOPLE that the couples enjoyed a memorable first Christmas together last year.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time,” the source says. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together.”

Theimagedirect.com

William, 36, and Harry, 34, are bonded of course not just by blood but by a lifetime of growing up together on the public stage — and weathering the tragic 1997 death of their mother, Princess Diana. There is no doubt that they are increasingly moving apart in adulthood, as Harry and Meghan relocate to a new home in Windsor and the two couples separate their business offices.

Frogmore Cottage
The Image Direct

Many insiders were surprised that Meghan and Harry didn’t take over Apartment 1 (which has around 20 rooms) at Kensington Palace from the Queen’s cousins, the Gloucesters, but that has been said to require considerable overhaul to transform it into a modern family home.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The move into Frogmore Cottage — a five-minute walk from Windsor Castle — will at least provide a peaceful place (apart from airplanes overhead landing and taking off from Heathrow nearby) to raise children and plenty of space to walk their two dogs. The “goldfish bowl” of Kensington Palace doesn’t provide that same escape.

Kate Middleton Opens Up About Meghan Markle’s Baby News for the First Time: ‘It’ll Be Special’

Those who know the princes say that there was always a chance that they would not want to live in each other’s backyards.

“Harry will want to establish himself and come out of the shadows and not be in his brother’s shadows,” says one insider. “They want to do their own thing and create their own style. And to do that you need to be away sometimes.”

Diana & Her Sons
23 featured stories since
Princess Diana's Brother Weds at Family Estate
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Going to Princes William and Harry
Oprah Winfrey: Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Talks Royal Life on OWN
Kate and William Honor Princess Diana Through Princess Charlotte
Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer to Honor Kids in Her Name
Princess Diana's Brother to Host Awards Gala at Family Home for Young Leaders 'Walking in Her Shoes'
'Our Mother Touched So Many Lives': How Princes William and Harry Will Honor the Late Princess Diana
Princess Diana's First and Last Summer as a Single Woman Explored in ABC News Special
Prince William Visits Homeless Charity Where He Went with Mom Diana as a Boy
Princess Diana's 'Bravery in Fighting for Good Causes' Celebrated at Her Family Home
Prince William and Prince Harry to Attend Graveside Service on Diana's Birthday
Princess Diana Would Have Been 56 Today, and Her Family Is Marking It in the Most Poignant Way
William and Harry Open Up About Diana Together for the First Time: 'She Was One of the Naughtiest Parents'
Princess Diana Celebrated in a PEOPLE Special Edition
Elton John Says Prince Harry Inherited Diana's 'Incredible' Gift of Making People Feel 'Everything Was Great'
The Secret Princess: Diana's Brother Reveals the Private Side of His ‘Incredibly Brave’ Sister
William and Harry Find Tranquility at Their Mother's Resting Place, Says Diana's Brother
Charles Spencer Says His Sister Princess Diana Would Have Been the 'Best Grandmother Ever'
Prince William on Following Princess Diana's Coffin: 'It Felt Like She Was Walking Beside Us'
William, Kate and Harry Visit Kensington Palace Garden on Rainy Eve of Diana's Death
Sarah Ferguson Says Princess Diana Would Be 'So Proud' of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Royal Resemblance! Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Princess Diana’s Niece in Throwback Snap
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are 'Not the Best of Friends' but 'Got On' Last Christmas

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.