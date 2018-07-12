Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Going on Their First Solo Outing Together!

Royal sisters-in-law unite!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will step out for the first time together without their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, on Saturday. And they chose the perfect event for the occasion — the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships.

Before the match, Meghan and Kate will meet with former female tennis champions and chat with ball girls and boys to learn more about what it’s like to participate in the iconic tournament. Then, they will take their seats in the royal box to cheer on the players, Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams, (a close friend of Meghan’s.

Meghan and Kate have attended several public events together since Meghan became engaged to Harry. The first was when Meghan joined the whole family for a Christmas Day service in 2017, and shortly after were the Fab Four’s first appearance at the Royal Foundation Forum in February and Commonwealth Day celebrations in March.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018 Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton on Commonwealth Day PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty

Since the royal wedding, there has also been Trooping the Colour, where Meghan and Kate waved together from the Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Louis’s christening on Monday and the Royal Air Force centenary celebration on Tuesday of this week.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour James Whatling/MEGA

Kate and Meghan have supportive friendship, and Kate has helped show Meghan the ropes.

Last month, Meghan had another memorable outing with Queen Elizabeth, which marked the first solo joint appearance by the two royal women.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan visibly charmed the Queen during their trip, which began with an overnight stay aboard the Royal Train. She also had the monarch smiling ear-to-ear at her Royal Ascot debut. Kate’s first engagement alone with the Queen wasn’t until April 2011, almost a year after her wedding.