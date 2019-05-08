From Announcing the Same Week to Having Sons at the Same Time: How Meghan Markle & Amy Schumer's Pregnancies Aligned

These two new moms may have been pregnant at the same time, but their journeys to motherhood could not have been more different

May 08, 2019 05:05 PM
<p>Once Amy Schumer got wind that <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-meghan-markle-nemesis-pregnancy/">Meghan Markle was pregnant at the same time as her</a>, she jokingly took it as a challenge. &ldquo;Why is she my nemesis?&rdquo; Schumer asked in a cheeky <a href="https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/amy-schumer-leesa-evans-le-cloud">video</a> for<em> InStyle</em>. &ldquo;Because she&rsquo;s pregnant at the same time as me and I&#8217;m not letting her get away with that.&rdquo;</p> <p>And just like that, their playful pregnancy competition was on &mdash; at least for Schumer; who knows if Meghan ever knew!</p>
Kicking Things Off

<p>Schumer put her own spin on her pregnancy announcement. The comedian enlisted her friend Jessica Yellin of <a href="https://newsnotnoise.com/">News Not Noise</a> to break the scoop on Instagram on Oct. 22, 2018, driving people there with <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpP62-7ls6s/">her Photoshopped Meghan and Harry pic</a>. The former CNN Chief White House Correspondent posted a list of Schumer&rsquo;s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates and said, &ldquo;Now read all the way to the bottom, you&rsquo;ll see there&rsquo;s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.&rdquo; At the very end of the list had a line that said: &ldquo;I&rsquo;m pregnant-Amy Schumer.&rdquo;</p> <p>The star then took to her own Instagram account to confirm the news herself with a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BpP62-7ls6s/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=amyschumer">hilarious spoof on a Meghan and Prince Harry photo</a>.</p> <p>Meghan had her own help with her announcement. On Oct. 15, 2018, Kensington Palace put out a statement to confirm her baby news: &ldquo;Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.&rdquo; The statement went on to say, &ldquo;Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.&rdquo;</p>
The Announcements

<p>The two women had very different approaches to allowing fans into their pregnancy journeys. Schumer shared it all: the good, the bad and the <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-still-pregnant/">puking</a>. Meghan chose to take a much more private approach.</p> <p>Back in November 2018, <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-schumer-returns-stage-after-hospitalization/">the comedian was hospitalized</a> for hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness that <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a> also experienced in all three of her pregnancies. Since then, Schumer has been very open about the different experiences she&rsquo;s had while pregnant. She used her Instagram account to share her <a href="https://people.com/parents/pregnant-amy-schumer-shares-second-vomit-video/">relentless nausea</a>, a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwk5SwvFDD2/?utm_source=ig_embed">pregnancy book</a> she felt &ldquo;grateful&rdquo; for, a moment <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvp9xxplvWi/">she felt &ldquo;strong and beautiful&rdquo;</a> with her growing baby bump and <a href="https://people.com/movies/amy-schumer-reveals-husband-chris-fischer-autism-spectrum-disorder/">how thankful she felt with her husband Chris Fischer</a>, whose &ldquo;willingness and desire to be open with the world about himself and our marriage is courageous and beautiful.&rdquo;</p> <p>Meghan also used social media to allow fans into her pregnancy world but in a more curated way. On April 2, Meghan and Prince Harry <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-launch-instagram-sussex-royal/">launched their own joint Instagram account</a>, @sussexroyal, to share both their work and personal moments. They&rsquo;ve <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sussexroyal/">posted highlights from their work trips</a>, including special moments from their royal tour to Australia last fall, Prince Harry&rsquo;s work with the military and his conservation efforts with elephants, Meghan&rsquo;s bond with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen and her connection with the public.</p>
Their Public (and Private) Experiences

<p>As working women and public figures, the two moms each slowed down before their due dates.</p> <p>Schumer was on a country-wide <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Btj0X5tFAR5/">comedy tour</a> and recording for her <em><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/2UtdM2mvBQesTqGTyiKn8w">3 Girls, 1 Keith</a> </em>podcast until she had a health scare and had to <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-cancels-comedy-tour-pregnancy-complications-hyperemesis/">cancel the rest of her tour</a> due to complications from hyperemesis. &ldquo;I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours. But mostly it&rsquo;s sucks [sic]. I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby,&rdquo; Schumer explained.</p> <p>Meghan had gone with Prince Harry on a 16-day tour, which also became part of their <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-cradles-baby-bump-prince-harry-fraser-island/">royal babymoon</a>, of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand and decided that <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-morocco-royal-tour/">Morocco would be their last tour before the baby</a>. &ldquo;Medical provisions&rdquo; were been made for Meghan, who was in her third trimester, a royal source said. The couple was joined on their tour by a nine-strong entourage, including two assistant private secretaries, three communications officers, a digital officer, a logistics officer and a program coordinator. In the final days before her due date, Meghan remained at home while Prince Harry attended a handful of engagements, as well as Easter services, solo.</p>
Working While Pregnant

<p>Schumer <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-ultrasound-photo-womens-march/">shared a sweet photo of her baby&#8217;s ultrasound</a> in January 2018 in honor of the third annual <a href="https://people.com/politics/womens-march-2019-facts/">Women&#8217;s March</a>.</p> <p>&#8220;Sending strength to all of the women marching today!! We won&rsquo;t stop cause we can&rsquo;t stop! Even my baby knows it,&#8221; Schumer captioned the photo.</p> <p>Then on March 8, Meghan kicked off International Women&rsquo;s Day by <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-panel-international-womens-day/">participating in a discussion</a>, hosted by King&rsquo;s College London, as &ldquo;a special panel of female thought-leaders and activists to discuss a range of issues affecting women today.&rdquo;</p> <p>Sitting in the center of the panel, Meghan said: &ldquo;If things are wrong and there is a lack of justice and an inequality, someone needs to say something &mdash; and why can&rsquo;t it be you?&rdquo;</p> <p>Others on the panel included musician and activist Annie Lennox, model and activist Adwoa Aboah, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, Let Us Learn founder Chrisann Jarrett and executive director of Campaign for Female Education, Angeline Murimirwa. Anne McElvoy, Senior Editor of the <em>Economist</em>, acted as chair for the panel.</p>
Honoring Strong Women

<p>In addition to her <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-still-pregnant/">ongoing nausea</a>, Schumer joked about how long pregnancy can feel.</p> <p>&#8220;Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I&rsquo;ve been pregnant for a long time? It must be getting annoying to you all that I&rsquo;m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel mother f&#8212;ers!!!!!!&#8221; Schumer captioned a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxA8RVDFq-q/">photo</a> of herself and her enlarged baby bump while wearing a shirt that says, &#8220;I Hate Mondays.&#8221;</p> <p>Meghan also commented on her own pregnancy challenges. When asked how she was celebrating International Women&rsquo;s Day during the panel, Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-jokes-put-feet-up-stage-pregnancy/">told the crowd</a>: &ldquo;I&rsquo;ll put my feet up because that&rsquo;s a deserved treat, especially in this stage of pregnancy!&rdquo;</p>
Coping with Pregnancy Woes

<p>Who can resist pregnancy cravings? When a mama-to-be wants to eat something, she gets what she wants!</p> <p>&#8220;You never know when a craving is going to come and there&#8217;s no better city than New Orleans,&#8221; Schumer said in a <a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-pregnancy-cravings-cafe-du-monde-beignets-new-orleans/">video</a> she posted of herself eating famous beignets from Caf&eacute; du Monde.&nbsp;</p> <p>On the flip side, <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-california-roots-clean-living-during-pregnancy/">Meghan stuck to her California roots</a> and tried to eat clean.</p> <p>&ldquo;She&rsquo;s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,&rdquo; a friend told PEOPLE. &ldquo;She&rsquo;s hyperaware of what she&rsquo;s using. She&rsquo;s looking for natural things.&rdquo;</p> <p>The friend added: &ldquo;She eats cleaner, and she&rsquo;ll probably make her own baby food. It&rsquo;s going to be clean living for this baby.&rdquo;</p>
Dealing with Cravings

<p><a href="https://people.com/parents/amy-schumer-baby-delivery-vagina-cake/">Schumer had a low-key celebration with family</a> and received a sweet surprise while <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-baby-shower-nyc-wedding-reunion-friends/">Meghan&#8217;s friend Serena Williams threw her a grand event in N.Y.C.</a> with celebrity guests, including Amal Clooney, Gayle King and Jessica Mulroney.</p> <p>Months before her due date, the comedian posted the &ldquo;horrifying&rdquo; gift her husband&#8217;s sister Molly presented to her: a cake depicting a crowning baby, with a doll head poking out to greet the world.</p> <p>&ldquo;My sister in law. And I can&rsquo;t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and I can&rsquo;t thank her enough. So I won&rsquo;t thank her at all,&rdquo; Schumer wrote, alongside <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtLRW7Olyd2/">a handful of images</a> of the cake from different angles.</p> <p>Meghan&#8217;s baby shower didn&#8217;t make it to Instagram, but included many of the close friends who have supported her throughout her first year of royal life.</p> <p>&ldquo;It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn&rsquo;t seen each other since the wedding,&rdquo; Meghan&rsquo;s longtime friend and <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-makeup-artist-fairytale/">wedding makeup artist Daniel Martin</a> told PEOPLE.</p> <p>Guests were treated to a flower-arranging class and the blooms were then <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-donates-baby-shower-flowers-charity/">donated to Repeat Roses</a>, a charity that gifts bouquets to hospitals and support centers.</p>
Baby Shower Bashes

<p>As fate would have it, both new moms gave birth to boys!</p> <p>Schumer hid her big announcement at the end of a&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxF097vFyr1/">lengthy post</a>&nbsp;in which she spoke out against fast-food chain Wendy&rsquo;s.</p> <p>&ldquo;Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence. Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help,&rdquo; she wrote, before dropping in her baby news at the end.</p> <p>&ldquo;Also we are having a boy,&rdquo; she added.</p> <p>Meghan also made it Instagram official by announcing her news on @Sussexroyal with a post that revealed not only the sex of the baby &mdash; but also news that he was born!</p> <p>&#8220;We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses&rsquo; son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,&#8221; the post read.</p> <p>&#8220;The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.&#8221;</p>
Sex Reveals

<p>Right before it was time to welcome their baby boys, Schumer made a quick pit stop on the way to the hospital while Meghan kept her whereabouts under wraps.</p> <p>&#8220;Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital 👠&#8221; Schumer joked on Instagram, alongside a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIll1WlIO7/">photo</a> of herself posing on steps wearing a gray top and a beige cardigan. The <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2019-best-dressed/">Met Gala</a> happened to be taking place the next day &mdash; and days before, host Anna Wintour mentioned her dream attendees would be Meghan and Kate Middleton.</p> <p>In the U.K., Meghan was confirmed to be in labour by Buckingham Palace.</p> <p>&ldquo;The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses&rsquo; side,&#8221; the statement read.</p>
Moments Before Giving Birth

<p>The two moms had their baby boys just hours apart.</p> <p>Alongside a family photo shared Monday, Schumer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxImvHZluFm/">wrote</a>: &#8220;10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born.&#8221;</p> <p>Meghan and Harry&#8217;s baby news was announced on Monday, as well; they welcomed their son at 5:26 a.m. local time, though waited two days to share the first photos from <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-royal-wedding-reception/">St. George&rsquo;s Hall in Windsor Castle</a> (and later, on Instagram).</p>
The Arrivals

<p>Schumer revealed her baby&rsquo;s name on Tuesday by sharing a photo of her son resting on her husband&#8217;s shoulder. Schumer wrote in the caption, &ldquo;Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris.&rdquo;</p> <p>Gene&rsquo;s middle name Attell appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and the actress&rsquo; friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform at his show at Caroline&#8217;s in New York City in January.</p> <p>Meghan shared her baby name on Instagram as well. The post featured a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxNPb_9B0fn/?utm_source=ig_embed">photo</a> of Meghan, Prince Harry, the baby, Prince Harry&rsquo;s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his grandfather, Prince Philip, and Meghan&rsquo;s mom, Doria Ragland.</p> <p>The couple wrote in the caption, &#8220;The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child:</p> <p>Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor</p> <p>This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess&rsquo; mother were also present for this special occasion.&#8221;</p>
And the Names

