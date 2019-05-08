From Announcing the Same Week to Having Sons at the Same Time: How Meghan Markle & Amy Schumer's Pregnancies Aligned

Schumer put her own spin on her pregnancy announcement. The comedian enlisted her friend Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise to break the scoop on Instagram on Oct. 22, 2018, driving people there with her Photoshopped Meghan and Harry pic. The former CNN Chief White House Correspondent posted a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates and said, “Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.” At the very end of the list had a line that said: “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”

The star then took to her own Instagram account to confirm the news herself with a hilarious spoof on a Meghan and Prince Harry photo.

Meghan had her own help with her announcement. On Oct. 15, 2018, Kensington Palace put out a statement to confirm her baby news: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.” The statement went on to say, “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”