Royal Baby False Alarm! What Had Fans Thinking Meghan Markle Went Into Labor?

Royal fans will have to wait a little longer for Baby Sussex to arrive!

The sighting of an ambulance near Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor Castle on Friday caused some fans to believe the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labor.

But South Central Ambulance Service, the local ambulance service serving Windsor, confirms to PEOPLE that the vehicle was one of their driver training ambulances.

“South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” the organization said in a statement. “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

It’s highly unlikely that Meghan will be traveling anywhere via ambulance unless there is an emergency – and in any case, there won’t be a vehicle on standby for her.

The royal couple recently announced details surrounding the birth of their first child, revealing that they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.”

“The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

This means they’ll be breaking the tradition followed by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, who both introduced their children to the world shortly after giving births by stepping outside the private Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London for a photo call.

“It is completely understandable,” royal author Ingrid Seward recently told PEOPLE. “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

While they may be stepping away from the modern tradition, the parents-to-be might follow an older way of doing things: a home birth.

Queen Elizabeth was born at the London home of her maternal grandparents and welcomed all four of her children at home as well. Her three sons – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – made their entrance to the world in grand fashion – at Buckingham Palace! The monarch’s daughter, Princess Anne, was born at Clarence House, where she and Prince Philip lived while Buckingham Palace was undergoing renovations following damage it suffered during World War II.

“People are delighted that Meghan is doing things differently,” says Seward. “She was under no pressure to do things the same.”