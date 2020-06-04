Meghan Markle's Emotional Address To Former High School: 'George Floyd's Life Mattered'

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has given a commencement speech at her former school in LA, talking of the 'absolutely devastating' killing of George Floyd

Meghan Markle has spoken out about the “absolutely devastating” killing of George Floyd, telling students at her former high school in LA: “I’m so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

She made a surprise commencement speech to the graduating class of Immaculate Heart High School at their virtual ceremony late Wednesday evening. Filmed on her phone and appearing close to tears, Meghan talked about the difficulties of finding the words to sum up her feelings.

“What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA has been absolutely devastating. I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn’t, or that it would get picked apart. And I realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing, because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered,” Meghan, 38, said.

“And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know."

Meghan has spoken in the past about how the private, Catholic Immaculate Heart High School was where she found her confidence and learned to lead.

Those close to her tell PEOPLE that her "heart hurts" for the young people who are graduating into a world of "injustice," and that she hopes that her words provided a "small bit of hope, comfort, or inspiration" to the school community as they head out into the world.

“You’re going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to, because most of you are 18 – or you’re going to turn 18 soon — so you’re going to vote," she told the students on Wednesday evening. You’re going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do.”

In the 6 minute address, she recalled how, when she was volunteering in sophomore year at the all-female school, one of her former teachers, Ms. Pollia, said to her, "always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears."

“That has stuck with me throughout my entire life and I have thought about it more in the last week than ever before,” added Markle.

“I am so sorry that you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.”

Meghan – who moved back to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry, 35, and son Archie, 1, in March – recalls when she was 11 or 12 years old and her hometown was hit by riots, “which was also triggered by senseless act of racism.”

“I remember the curfew and I remember rushing back home and on that drive home, seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling the smoke and seeing the smoke billow out of buildings, and seeing people run out of buildings carrying bags and looting.

“I remember seeing men in the back of a van just holding guns and rifles. I remember pulling up the house and seeing the tree, that had always been there, completely charred. And those memories don’t go away.”

“I am sorry that in a way we have not gotten to the place where you deserve it to be.”

But there is hope, Meghan says, in the young people she was addressing and other acts of heroism around the country. Referring to the sheriff in Michigan, Christopher R. Swanson, who joined marchers, she said, “We are seeing people stand in solidarity . . . we are seeing communities come together and to uplift. And you are going to be part of this movement.”

And she told the young people that all the skills and values that “you have embodied over the last four years” puts them in a position to channel that and “to be part of rebuilding.”