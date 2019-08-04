Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday in Loving Message

Meghan Markle is being showered with love on her first birthday as a royal mom!

The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all wished her happy birthday with sweet pictures on their official social media accounts.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” read a post from Harry and Meghan’s joint Instagram account, which was shared alongside a smiling photo of the woman of the hour.

Packing in an extra sweet touch, the birthday tribute also included a loving note from Harry.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H,” the message read.

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

On their own joint account, Kensington Royal, William and Kate shared another appreciative post.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈” read the post, which was shared alongside a photo of the two couples walking side-by-side with Charles during the royal family’s walk to Christmas Eve church services last year.

Posting a slideshow of images of themselves with Meghan, Charles and Camilla also wished her a happy day.

“A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex 🎉,” the post read.

Image zoom (L-R) Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The Royal Family Instagram account, which represents the Queen and other members of the family, went on to post a separate celebratory message.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂 The Duchess was born on this day in 1981,” the post read.

RELATED: Inside Birthday Girl Meghan Markle’s First Months as a Mom — from Meeting Beyoncé to Editing Vogue

Last year, Meghan spent her first birthday as a royal at the wedding of a close friend of Prince Harry’s, Charlie Van Straubenzee. For the occasion, Meghan wore a colorblock shirtdress from Club Monaco and her go-to Aquazzura pumps, as well as a hat by her favorite milliner, Philip Treacy.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed lovingly at his new wife.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s been a busy year for Meghan — she and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child hours before kicking off their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in October. During her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex also announced her four initial patronages — charities and causes she will back during her royal life — and secretly worked for months as the guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan gave birth to a son named Archie Harrison on May 6, then they made their first appearance as a family of three two days later. Fans got another glimpse of the baby boy in photos released from his July christening, then Archie made his first public outing (and playdate with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!) to support Prince Harry in a charity polo match. It was a warm, sunny day, and Meghan mainly stayed under the shade of a tree with her son in her arms.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”