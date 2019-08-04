The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday in Loving Message

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday — her first as a mom! — on Sunday

By Stephanie Petit
August 04, 2019 09:00 AM

Meghan Markle is being showered with love on her first birthday as a royal mom!

The Duchess of Sussex turned 38 on Sunday, and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as her father-in-law, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, all wished her happy birthday with sweet pictures on their official social media accounts.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” read a post from Harry and Meghan’s joint Instagram account, which was shared alongside a smiling photo of the woman of the hour.

Packing in an extra sweet touch, the birthday tribute also included a loving note from Harry.

“Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H,” the message read.

(L-R) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Story Continues Below
Skip
The Youngest Royals
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition
5/16/2019
Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5/16/2019
Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!
5/17/2019
Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?
5/27/2019
Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour
6/3/2019
Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?
6/7/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Royal Tours — Ahead of Archie's Africa Tour!
6/27/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Archie's Christening Will Include This Royal Family Heirloom
7/5/2019
Royal Hand-Me-Down! Archie Will Wear Same Christening Robe as Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis
7/5/2019
How Archie's Royal Christening Differs from Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis' Ceremonies
7/6/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
Prince Louis Just Had a Meme-Worthy Moment in Kate's Sunglasses While Greeting Meghan and Archie
7/10/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Let Loose on the Polo Field During Family Playdate
7/10/2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Carside Snack Break During Polo Match 'Showed Real Life'
7/11/2019
This Is How Prince George Is Celebrating His 6th Birthday (Hint: He's on Island Time!)
7/18/2019
Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!
7/21/2019
Princess Charlotte Shows Off Her First Royal Accessory — a Unicorn Purse!
7/21/2019
Kate Middleton Snuck in a Rare Photo of Prince George on Vacation for His New Birthday Portrait!
7/22/2019
Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday in Loving Message
8/3/2019

On their own joint account, Kensington Royal, William and Kate shared another appreciative post.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈” read the post, which was shared alongside a photo of the two couples walking side-by-side with Charles during the royal family’s walk to Christmas Eve church services last year.

Posting a slideshow of images of themselves with Meghan, Charles and Camilla also wished her a happy day.

“A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex 🎉,” the post read.

(L-R) Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Stephen Pond/Getty Images

The Royal Family Instagram account, which represents the Queen and other members of the family, went on to post a separate celebratory message.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂 The Duchess was born on this day in 1981,” the post read.

RELATED: Inside Birthday Girl Meghan Markle’s First Months as a Mom — from Meeting Beyoncé to Editing Vogue

Last year, Meghan spent her first birthday as a royal at the wedding of a close friend of Prince Harry’s, Charlie Van Straubenzee. For the occasion, Meghan wore a colorblock shirtdress from Club Monaco and her go-to Aquazzura pumps, as well as a hat by her favorite milliner, Philip Treacy.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed lovingly at his new wife.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It’s been a busy year for Meghan — she and Prince Harry announced they were expecting their first child hours before kicking off their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in October. During her pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex also announced her four initial patronages — charities and causes she will back during her royal life — and secretly worked for months as the guest editor of British Vogue‘s September issue.

Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan gave birth to a son named Archie Harrison on May 6, then they made their first appearance as a family of three two days later. Fans got another glimpse of the baby boy in photos released from his July christening, then Archie made his first public outing (and playdate with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!) to support Prince Harry in a charity polo match. It was a warm, sunny day, and Meghan mainly stayed under the shade of a tree with her son in her arms.

Meghan Markle and Archie
Samir Hussein/WireImage
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“She was doting on him, there’s no doubt about that,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “She was kissing and stroking him and bouncing him up and down.”

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.