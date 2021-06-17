Meghan Markle Shares One Key Thing That Helped Her Through 2020, a Year of Being 'Forced Apart'

Meghan Markle is looking back on 2020 and pointing to one of the essential sources of joy and support that helped her weather the tumultuous year both in her own home and around the globe.

In her foreword for The Mayhew Foundation's annual review, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection. We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis. For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side."

Mayhew is one of two patronages Meghan, 39, has maintained since she and Prince Harry exited their roles as working royals in early 2020. She has also continued to support Smart Works, a U.K. organization that helps unemployed and vulnerable women return to the workplace by providing coaching tips and professional attire for job interviews.

Mayhew is clearly an area of passion for the animal-loving Duchess, who became patron of the U.K. animal welfare charity in January 2019. She praised Mayhew for providing "resources that people and pets need to stay together and persevere through hardships."

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Describing the events of the past year, including the global COVID pandemic, as "an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude," she noted "the therapeutic effect of having your animal by your side and the solace and comfort you found in their company."

She added, "As we collectively build to the future, my sincere hope is that we do so with ongoing support and appreciation for organizations like Mayhew, who continue their vital work in days of crisis and in days of calm. Their commitment to the cause of animal welfare is steadfast and their effect on our community wellbeing is self-evident."

Meghan has a long history with animal rescue, dating back to the adoption of her first pup, Bogart, and then her beloved beagle, Guy. She and Harry also adopted a black Lab in 2018 after their royal wedding.

Her son with Harry, 36, likewise seems taken after his animal-loving mom. A source told PEOPLE last year that Archie, now 2, "is best friends with his dogs. They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

And in fact, Meghan's first visit to Mayhew took place when she was pregnant with Archie!

In March, the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a high-profile TV interview and showed Winfrey around "Archie's Chik Inn" coop at their newfound home in California.