On his May 19 wedding day, Prince Harry was in possibly the best shape of his life — and he has his new wife, Meghan Markle, to thank for the inspiration.

“Meghan is a beautiful influence on Harry,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “They both worked hard to be the healthiest they could be before they got married.”

According to the source, the couple teamed with Gabriela Peacock, a nutritional advisor to the royal family and founder of GP Nutrition. Harry, 33, is a fan of her Clean Me supplements for immune system support and healthier skin and nails.

“Meghan encouraged Harry to get rid of any remnants of his party lifestyle,” says the insider of the former Suits star, 36, a yoga devotee who follows a semi-vegan diet. “She wanted him to get in shape and be healthy.”

And her efforts worked. “Harry has lost weight, started a healthier diet and even gave up smoking cigarettes,” a source says. “They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding. And he couldn’t have done it without her support.”