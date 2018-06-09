Hats on Parade! All About Meghan, Kate and Camilla’s Fashion at Trooping the Colour

The Trouping the Colour parade marks one of the highest profile events of the year for the British royals, which means their fashion choices pop even more than usual.

While the festivities celebrate Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday — she turned 92 in April, but Trouping the Colour dates back more than 260 years as the mark of the British Sovereign’s official birthday — Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood out with their elegant looks on Saturday.

Prince Charles‘ wife Camilla, 70, wore a pale blue silk dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield and a hat by Philip Treacy as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall.

Joining her in the carriage was Kate, who took a break from her maternity leave — she welcomed baby No. 3, Prince Louis, on April 23 — to partake in Saturday’s events. The royal mom, 36, went with one of her favorite designers, Alexander McQueen, for an elegant light blue dress, topped with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

In her first Trooping the Colour appearance, Meghan, 36, stunned in a pale pink, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera number and Philip Treacy hat. The short sleeve dress was a break in protocol, with the other ladies of the royal family all opting for long sleeve outfits. Kate has never worn a short sleeve dress to any Trooping (her first was in 2011), and neither did Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth went with a long sleeve sky blue coat and dress by Stuart Parvin and a hat by Angela Kelly for her big day. She opted for the same hue as Kate and Camilla, but in a brighter shade.

Meghan’s Trooping outfit is a similar shade to what she wore to her first-ever event as royal last month. At Buckingham Palace’s annual garden party on May 22, which also served as a celebration of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, Meghan wore Goat Fashion’s “rose-pink” “Flavia” pencil dress (complete with pantyhose!), a custom Philip Treacy hat, matching pumps, a coordinating Wilbur & Gussie clutch and Vanessa Tugendhaft diamond rose “Idylle” earrings.