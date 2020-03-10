Serene in Green: See Meghan, Kate and Diana Wear the Same Shade Almost 4 Decades Apart

The royal women are gorgeous in green.

Meghan Markle opted for a head-to-toe green ensemble at her last-ever royal outing: Monday’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey — and quickly drew comparisons to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Prince Harry‘s late mother chose a similar shade for her 1982 appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour — a little more than a week before she gave birth to Prince William.

In addition to matching colors, Meghan accessorized her caped dress by Emilia Wickstead with a matching fascinator from William Chambers that featured a netted bow — similar to the headpiece worn by Diana.

Kate Middleton also got decked out in green during last week’s royal tour of Ireland with Prince William. She paid homage to her host country through the color of her outfit on multiple occasions throughout the visit, including a patterned green dress under a coat in a darker shade for their arrival and meeting with the country’s president.

For a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, the royal mom of three chose an emerald dress. Later in the trip, she rocked a green dress with white polka dots, once again wearing Ireland’s signature color.

Kate, 38, has even channeled Princess Diana‘s fashion choices recently by revamping the pie-crust collars that the royal wore regularly in the ’80s. Its namesake comes from the ruffled edges pastry chefs create using their thumbs. Diana often layered the collar underneath a sweater or overcoat to accentuate the ruffles.

In addition to honoring Princess Diana with their style choices, both Kate and Meghan have kept her memory alive by wearing her jewelry. Prince William’s wife wears the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that was given to Diana from Prince Charles, while Meghan incorporates pieces like Diana’s aquamarine ring and butterfly earrings into her outfits.