Meghan, Harry, William and Kate Just Revealed Their Personal Favorite Moments of 2018

This has been a big year for the royal family!

With just days to go before the start of 2019, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton reflected on all the moments that made 2018 “so special” by sharing a stunning video compilation.

“Here are some of our favorite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special,” read a Saturday tweet from Kensington Palace’s Twitter handle, the official account for the Fab Four.

“See you in 2019!” the message concluded.

In addition to showing numerous milestones for Meghan — including her royal wedding to Harry, her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth and Meghan and Harry’s recent royal tour, where the couple announced they’re expecting their first child — the clip also celebrated the birth of William and Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis, as well as numerous charity events that are near and dear to the royal family’s hearts.

Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019! pic.twitter.com/2GiUvI7QnX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 29, 2018

The video also highlighted some of the special moments the two couples spent together.

Just months after the Fab Four made their joint debut at Christmas 2017, Meghan and Kate

appeared alongside their husbands again for the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in February, where the former Suits star described the group’s bond as “togetherness at its finest.”

The clip also showcased their joint appearances at the annual Trooping of the Color and Remembrance Day events, as well as the sweet photos taken in honor of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Amid reports of tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, the foursome once again walked side-by-side on Tuesday during the royal family’s annual walk to church services in the English countryside.

During the outing, Meghan chatted happily with Kate as they made their way to the Christmas Day church service, and was also seen showing off her perfected royal curtsy to the Queen.

After church, they walked to the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for a lunch of roast turkey followed by steamed fruit pudding, before they all sat down to watch the Queen’s annual televised address to the nation.