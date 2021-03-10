Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Chairs from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Are Actually from Walmart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey was full of surprises pertaining to the royal family, yet one of the most unexpected tidbits we learned after the fact is actually about furniture. Throughout Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the trio sat in Noble House Rattler Acacia Wood Outdoor Club Chairs, which were available at Walmart — yes, Walmart — before going out of stock.

The interview, which took place outside a mutual friend's home, had the perfect California backdrop, complete with lush greenery and an outdoor table adorned with succulents. The Noble House cushioned wicker chairs tied it all together and added a balance of comfort and style to the intimate setup. It's hard to believe that a set of two costs just $338, or less than $200 per chair.

Though the original chairs are currently sold out, we're thrilled to report that the brand sells tons of similar styles at Walmart. Take the Huxley Modern Boho Wicker Chat Set, which comes with water-resistant chairs and a tempered glass side table. The $392 ensemble has the same luxe-meets-practical feel, and thankfully, it's still in stock.

If you'd prefer to stick to seating only, check out the Elisha Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs, a set of two cushioned chairs with a silhouette nearly identical to their famous counterparts. They're built to withstand all four seasons, but they'll look new for years to come if you cover or store the cushions when not in use.

Perhaps most similar to the originals are Noble House's Rohan Outdoor Acacia Wood Club Chairs with Wicker Accents. Both varieties are made of light brown acacia wood with rectangular cushions and sturdy wicker accents.

With warm weather fast approaching, now's the time to get ahold of these royal-inspired seating arrangements. They might even inspire you to take your work-from-home setup outdoors.