Meghan, Harry, Kate and William Join the Queen for Remembrance Day Ceremony in London

The royal family came out in full force for a solemn annual event on Sunday.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined other members of the family to honor those who lost their lives in war on Sunday at a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

They wore red poppies, the symbol of remembrance for World War I and veterans.

Last year, Queen Elizabeth chose not to lay a wreath at the ceremony but to hand the duty off to her son and heir, Prince Charles. The 92-year-old monarch followed this new tradition again, looking on at the proceedings as Charles offered tributes from his mother and himself.

The Queen’s retired husband Prince Philip — who retired from public life in August of last year following 64 years of royal service — did not attend. An equerry laid a tribute on the 97-year-old royal’s behalf, while William and Harry, both in uniform, put down tributes of their own.

Prince Charles ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Prince William DAVID HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to the Royal Fab Four, the service was attended by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Princess Anne, the Queen’s cousins Prince Edward and Prince Michael of Kent.

Religious leaders from more than 20 denominations and religions participated in the service, and British Prime Minister Theresa May and former prime ministers led a procession. Charles then started a procession of royals — which included William and Harry — with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Queen stood with Kate and Camilla on a balcony, and Meghan watched with the German president’s wife Elke Budenbender from the balcony of another window.

Kate, who recently learned about her great-grandmother’s three brothers who died in World War I, looked moved as she sang the National Anthem.

Kate Middleton TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's wife Elke Budenbender and Meghan Markle TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

On the evening of Remembrance Sunday, Meghan, Harry, Kate and William will join the Queen and other royals for a service to mark the Centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey.

The Royal Fab Four reunited for the first time since July on Saturday evening for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. The appearance came amid the news that Prince William and Prince Harry are considering breaking up their joint “court” at Kensington Palace and creating two separate offices.

With William one day set to be the Prince of Wales — and all that entails as heir to his father Prince Charles — Harry and Meghan will want to forge their own path, so it’s a natural time to split up, insiders believe. (The palace has no comment.)

“The arrival of Meghan has changed the dynamic of the relationship in a fairly significant way,” royals author Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE. “It is inevitable and practical because it gives Harry and Meghan some freedom to build up their own collection of interests and charities.”