Meghan, Harry, Kate and William Celebrate Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 72nd Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are celebrating 72 years of marriage — and the royals are honoring the occasion in a very modern way — on social media!

Keeping with new tradition, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Kate Middleton and Prince William turned to social media to send their well wishes for the happy occasion.

Meghan and Harry chose a black and white photo of the prince’s grandparents riding in an open air carriage with smiles on their faces to share on the SussexRoyal Instagram account. The monarch, now 93, is even greeting the crowds with her signature wave in the shot.

“Happy anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh! On this day, seventy-two years ago, they were married at Westminster Abbey,” they captioned the celebratory post. “Many congratulations!”

Kate and William opted to include two photos in their tribute. First, a black and white throwback shot from the couple’s first post-wedding appearance during their honeymoon, in which they smile at each other and link arms. A second photo shows the Queen and Prince Philip more recently, but still sharing a laugh.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 72nd Wedding Anniversary!” they wrote.

The official Royal Family Instagram account, which shares the work and personal milestones of the Queen and other members of the family, also celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo from the couple’s wedding. The bride and groom wave at gathered crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The social media account also included a recent photo of the couple, with the Queen looking pretty in pink.

The couple will spend their 72nd anniversary apart — Philip, 98, is at Sandringham, Norfolk, about 110 miles from London, where the Queen is based as part of her working week. The monarch has duties in London, and Philip, who retired from royal duty in August 2017, has been resting at the estate’s Wood Farm. There, renovations were undertaken several years ago to make it easier to live in for a man of his age.

The Queen spent some of Wednesday holding audiences with the ambassadors of the Republic of Suriname and the Kyrgyz Republic.