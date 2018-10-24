Meghan and Harry's Intimate Conversation with Veterans Proves How Perfectly They Work Together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the perfect team — just ask the competitors at the Invictus Games.

A group of British and Australian veterans recently banded together to complete an arduous 1,000-mile expedition across Australia, and they reunited in Sydney to meet Meghan and Harry ahead of the Invictus Games.

The royal couple is now sharing an inside look into their private conversation with the team in a clip from the BBC that shows their amazing teamwork in action.

“Congratulations on your amazing news,” one of the veterans told them, to which mom-to-be Meghan replied, “Oh, thank you.”

Another veteran then told them: “Parent is the best job in the world, it is. You’ll love it.”

Meghan then asked them if their trek was more mentally or physically challenging.

“A bit of both,” one of the veterans said. “It’s so strange because we were out on the trek, you know, physically pushing ourselves to the limit, and then to relieve a lot of what we’ve been through.”

Harry then jumped in and said: “That’s exactly what this whole thing was about. Putting yourself in an uncomfortable situation, another uncomfortable situation, but together and realizing that actually those demons you’ve got inside here, no matter how many times you process them, to use them as an opportunity to once again talk about it.”

Meghan then said: “Just as you guys realize that you’re not alone, that you have each other. It’s such a shared experience.”

Harry then added: “You can have this shield in front of you And give the confidence for those others to talk and to normalize the conversation around mental health.”

Meghan and Harry have effortlessly tackled their royal duties in tandem since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They also teamed up earlier in the tour to tackle the subject of mental health during an “anti bad vibe circle” on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

Their natural ability to connect with people, especially veterans and children, have been on display throughout their first royal tour.

The newlyweds will rejoin the Invictus Games competitors on Friday for the closing ceremony before heading to New Zealand to wrap up their tour.

