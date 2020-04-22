Meet the U.K. Doctor on the Frontlines Who's Also a Countess (Her Scrubs Have a Link to the Queen!)  

Image zoom Georgie Gillard/Daily Mail/Solo

To the expectant mothers being cared for at Hillingdon Hospital in west London, Dr. Penny Law is just one of many doctors working around the clock to bring their babies safely into the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

What they don’t know is that Dr. Law — one of London’s leading obstetricians — also has another title: Countess of Bradford.

What’s more, the Countess has pulled some aristocratic strings to provide her colleagues with medical scrubs direct from Stewart Parvin, dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth.

“These aren’t any old scrubs. They’re Stewart Parvin scrubs,” Lady Bradford told the Daily Mail about Parvin’s initial batch of 20 medical outfits. “They’ve even got proper pockets, so you don’t drop your phone or your pen.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Parvin, 48, who was first asked to work for the palace by Angela Kelly, the Queen’s personal assistant and dresser in the run-up to the 2002 Golden Jubilee. During his career, Parvin has come up with fashions for a range of the Queen’s appearances – from formal, evening and day events. The Queen wore one of his silk crepe evening gowns at a banquet in honor of President Barack Obama. He has also created outfits for her to wear for the annual Royal Ascot.

As for the Countess of Bradford, since the pandemic hit the U.K., she has helped to source towels from budget fashion store Primark, arranged emergency accommodation via serviced apartment firm Staycity, personally delivered protective goggles from a factory in Loughborough – 115 miles north of London – and arranged for a luxury tour bus to provide a social space and bunks in the hospital parking garage.

This is a far cry from the Countess’s regular medical duties, which she splits between Hillingdon, part of the U.K.’s National Health Service, and the exclusive Portland Hospital in central London – where Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie on May 6, 2019.

For now, she’s also just as busy sourcing vital protective equipment for her Hillingdon colleagues as she is delivering babies.

Thanks to a friend of her husband, Richard, the 7th Earl of Bradford, whom she married in 2008, she has recently been able to source some chef’s trousers from hospitality manufacturer Dennys. Typically, in these times of crisis, the kitchen pants are now being used as hospital scrubs.

“Chefs’ trousers are very useful,” she told the Mail. “We’ve now got a thousand of them. People can stick them in the [washing] machine at 60 degrees and use them all over again.”