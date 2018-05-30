Meet the Former Aide to the Queen Who Will Now ‘Fight Meghan’s Battles’

When Samantha Cohen starts work as Prince Harry‘s closest aide this summer, he and new wife Meghan Markle will have a perfect stalwart of royal life to guide them.

Even before the May 19 royal wedding, Cohen, 49, had already been helping Meghan, 36, with protocol at events like April’s Commonwealth meeting to “deftly” manage her new situation in the royal world, an insider says.

She is also tasked with helping to establish a path forward for the former Suits star, who “needs to carve out a role that she is happy with or she will go crazy,” says the insider in this week’s PEOPLE cover story.

Samantha Cohen at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pool/Max Mumby/Getty

A former assistant private secretary to Queen Elizabeth, Cohen is adept at managing both potential intra-palace conflicts and the media. As a former press secretary to the Queen, 92, Cohen has a good working relationship with many in the U.K. press — something that will be increasingly important as the new couple make their way in the world.

“She will make sure Meghan is as happy as she can be without ruffling feathers,” a source says of the Australian-born courtier, who is well liked by both Prince William and Harry. “She will represent her voice both internally and externally and fight her battles.”

Cohen will also be on hand to help the couple as they travel on their first major foreign tour, based around the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, in October.