Meet One of Princess Kate's Favorite Children's Wear Designers!

Princess Kate still reigns as the ultimate royal style icon of the moment—but her kids are vying for the throne!

On tour with mom Kate and dad Prince William in Canada just last week, the adorable royal siblings not only perfected their royal wave and offered us cuter-than-cute moments—they also made quite an impression on the fashion world, with many of their outfits selling out in less than 24 hours.

In the newest installment of PEOPLE’s exclusive video series Make Me Kate, the founder of children’s wear brand Pepa & Co. takes you inside her London showroom and reveals what it’s like to dress the royal siblings.

“It’s very exciting because of the surprise factor—you never know what they are going to wear,” says Pepa Gonzalez, adding that 17-month-old Charlotte looked as “smart and as sweet as ever” on her debut royal tour.

While 3-year-old George wore an entire Pepa & Co. outfit to arrive in Canada, it was little sister Charlotte who stole the show at a tea party thrown in their honor at Government House in Victoria, wearing a $94 traditional pale blue cotton hand-smocked dress from the Spanish-born designer that sold out in less than 24 hours.

“Since then, we have had a lot of interest in all smocked and traditional dresses—her influence as a mini style icon is huge,” says Gonzalez, who is also giving PEOPLE an exclusive peak at her Autumn/Winter 2016 collection. She describes Kate’s style for George and Charlotte as “classic with a vintage inspiration.” Favorites of the royal mom include “hand-smocked dresses, frilled collars for little girls, peter pan collars for little boys—similar to what William wore as a little boy.”

With most of her sales online, Gonzalez keeps a note of all the far-flung places her pieces are shipped to, using a map of the world as a pin board in her office. “Now we have added Korea, China, New Zealand and Brazil. Even Russia! So many people around the world follow the royals, especially this royal family,” she says. “The Americans love it, and when they discover a brand the moms really go mad!”