The Rams quarterback said Prince Harry "yapped it up" with his teammate Cooper Kupp, dubbing them lookalikes for their red beards

Matthew Stafford Met Prince Harry at Super Bowl — But Was Unable to Hear Him!

What did Prince Harry and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford talk about after the team's Super Bowl victory? Not even the athlete is sure!

After making a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex visited the Los Angeles Rams locker room following the team's big win. Stafford said he chatted with Queen Elizabeth's grandson "for a quick second," but the excitement in the room made it difficult to hear.

"He was talking to me for a quick second, but it was loud — tough to say what he said," Stafford said on his wife Kelly's podcast The Morning After. "It was loud in there, it was crazy."

Stafford said there were a number of celebrities in the locker room but joked that being a prince is "an all access pass."

The quarterback added that Prince Harry, 37, "yapped it up" with his teammate Cooper Kupp, dubbing them lookalikes for their red beards.

Cooper Kupp

The Rams shared photos of Prince Harry checking out the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the locker room after the team's victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Harry sported a Rams baseball hat as he chatted with the team's owner, Stan Kroenke, who also owns the U.K.'s Arsenal soccer club (of which Harry is a fan!).

"Feelin' like royalty," the team captioned the trio of snaps on Twitter.

Prince Harry relocated to California in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle, who was born and raised in Los Angeles.

"I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit," Guyton wrote in an Instagram post. She also shared the impromptu moment on her Instagram Stories.

Prince Harry is a lifelong sports fan, but this marked his first Super Bowl appearance.