The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with business owners and visited a famous bagel bakery in London's East End

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Back — in Masks! See the Royal Parents Step Out in London

Kate Middleton and Prince William are back to work in the city.

On Tuesday, the royal couple highlighted the various ways London is trying to establish to a new normal amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple began their day at London Bridge Jobcentre, where they spoke to customers seeking ways back into work and heard how the pandemic has impacted them. They also met with employers about how they are trying to provide jobs during such extraordinarily tough times.

Kate, who wore a red floral shirt dress by Beulah London and her go-to floral Amaia mask, and William then headed east to the local London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel, where they spoke to volunteers who have played a key role in supporting the community by cooking and delivering warm meals and medication to the most vulnerable.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Shutterstock

Image zoom Kate Middleton Shutterstock

A team at the center, which has been supported by the National Emergencies Trust (of which William is patron), has been providing vital supplies and making calls to the isolated, vulnerable and elderly. The team has also been helping with counseling during the pandemic, including supporting women affected by domestic violence.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

[primary_media_image caption="Kate Middleton and Prince William" primary_image="12298935" orientation="default" /]

Image zoom Kate Middleton Shutterstock

Then, in Brick Lane – an area known for its curries and bakeries – the couple tried their hands at bagel making at the famous Beigel Bake Brick Lane Bakery. Like so many businesses, the 24-hour bakery had to cut back its hours during the crisis.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty

William and Kate spoke to affected employees and heard about the ways in which the shop has helped the local community through food donations to the needy and deliveries throughout the local area.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty