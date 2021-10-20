Mary Berry Is Made a Dame — and She Plans to Celebrate with a Sandwich at Home!

British TV cooking star Mary Berry is now a dame!

The former Great British Bake Off judge was made a Dame Commander, receiving her award for services to broadcasting, the culinary arts and charity work from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

"I'm extremely proud and honored, I just wish my parents were here — they're looking down and my children are quite excited," she said following the investiture ceremony, according to The Evening Standard. "My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much, because everybody has to cook each day, whether it's a student or whatever it is, you've got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it.

Berry added that she plans to celebrate her award with some food, of course.

"We're going home for a sandwich, and the children are coming tonight," she said.

mary berry Mary Berry with her husband Paul Hunnings | Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

Berry is a favorite of the royal family's — in fact, Kate Middleton previously shared that one of Prince Louis' first words was a sweet nod to beloved British cook.

"One of Louis' first words was 'Mary', because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf," Kate said in 2019. The royal mom added that even at 19 months, her son was so familiar with Berry that he "would definitely" recognize her.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' … so he would definitely recognize you if he saw you today," she said.

Berry joined Kate and Prince William in a 2019 to throw a party for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organizations that help the needy over Christmas. In the BBC special, Berry prepared some of her favorite festive recipes while Kate and William get involved in the kitchen and help with setting up the event.